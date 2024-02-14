Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Boston U. 10-15, Army 8-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Christl Arena. Army has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Army ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Midshipmen 69-67. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Army can attribute much of their success to Josh Scovens, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and Abe Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Boston U. proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Bison with points to spare, taking the game 77-62.

Boston U.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kyrone Alexander led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six assists. Another player making a difference was Otto Landrum, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The Black Knights' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-17. As for the Terriers, their win bumped their record up to 10-15.

Army was able to grind out a solid victory over the Terriers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 69-59. Will Army repeat their success, or do the Terriers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..