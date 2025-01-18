Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Boston U. 9-9, Army 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

Boston U. is hoping to do what Lafayette couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Army's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Army skirted by Lafayette 70-68 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jalen Rucker with less than a second left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:48 mark of the second half, when the Black Knights were facing a 38-26 deficit.

Rucker was the offensive standout of the match as he went 12 for 18 en route to 29 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Lehigh on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Ryan Curry, who scored 14 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Boston U., who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against Lehigh by a score of 63-58 on Wednesday.

Boston U. can attribute much of their success to Kyrone Alexander, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds. Alexander had some trouble finding his footing against Colgate on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Army pushed their record up to 9-8 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Boston U., the victory got them back to even at 9-9.

Army came up short against Boston U. when the teams last played last Sunday, falling 71-63. Will Army have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..