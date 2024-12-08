Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Cornell 5-3, Army 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Army Black Knights at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Christl Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Wednesday, everything came up roses for Cornell against Colgate as the squad secured an 84-57 win. The oddsmakers were on the Big Red's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Cooper Noard and Nazir Williams were among the main playmakers for Cornell as the former went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and the latter went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Noard a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.6%). Another player making a difference was Guy Ragland Jr., who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points.

Cornell was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Colgate only posted 14.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Army). They skirted past Le Moyne 103-100. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Black Knights have posted since February 10th.

Army's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Rucker led the charge by dropping a double-double on 34 points and 13 rebounds. Josh Scovens was another key player, dropping a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Cornell's win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for Army, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.