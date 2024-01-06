Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Army looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 23-19 lead against Holy Cross.

If Army keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-10 in no time. On the other hand, Holy Cross will have to make due with a 3-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-11, Army 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Christl Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Last Wednesday, the Black Knights opened the new year with a less-than-successful 52-47 loss to the Leopards.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Bison by a score of 70-58.

The Black Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Crusaders, they bumped their record down to 3-11 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Army's sizeable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Army is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Holy Cross.

Odds

Army is a solid 6-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.