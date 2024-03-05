Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-22, Army 10-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Army is on a two-game streak of home losses, Holy Cross a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Army Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Christl Arena in a Patriot League postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Army last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 69-68 to the Greyhounds on a last-minute layup From Golden Dike.

Ryan Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points. He didn't help Army's cause all that much against Bucknell last Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. Jaden Ellis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 94-84 to the Terriers.

Despite their loss, Holy Cross saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Caleb Kenney, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Octave, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The Black Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 10-21. As for the Crusaders, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season.

Army beat Holy Cross 59-53 in their previous matchup back in February. Will Army repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.