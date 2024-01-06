Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-11, Army 4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Army Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Christl Arena. Neither Army nor Holy Cross could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

On Wednesday, the Black Knights couldn't handle the Leopards and fell 52-47.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-58 defeat to the Bison.

The Black Knights' loss dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Crusaders, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Army's sizeable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Army strolled past Holy Cross in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-65. Will Army repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.