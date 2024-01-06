Who's Playing
Holy Cross Crusaders @ Army Black Knights
Current Records: Holy Cross 3-11, Army 4-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
What to Know
The Army Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Christl Arena. Neither Army nor Holy Cross could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.
On Wednesday, the Black Knights couldn't handle the Leopards and fell 52-47.
Meanwhile, the Crusaders opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-58 defeat to the Bison.
The Black Knights' loss dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Crusaders, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-11.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Army's sizeable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.
Army strolled past Holy Cross in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-65. Will Army repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Army 80 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 28, 2023 - Army 66 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 26, 2022 - Army 66 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army 65
- Feb 21, 2021 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Army 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - Army 69 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 10, 2021 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Army 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 26, 2020 - Army 67 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Army 79 vs. Holy Cross 67