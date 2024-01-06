Who's Playing
Holy Cross Crusaders @ Army Black Knights
Current Records: Holy Cross 3-11, Army 4-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Ticket Cost: $24.99
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Christl Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.
Last Wednesday, the Black Knights opened the new year with a less-than-successful 52-47 loss to the Leopards.
Meanwhile, the Crusaders also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Bison by a score of 70-58.
The Black Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Crusaders, they bumped their record down to 3-11 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Army's sizeable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Army is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Holy Cross.
Odds
Army is a solid 6-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 126.5 points.
Series History
Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Army 80 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 28, 2023 - Army 66 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 26, 2022 - Army 66 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army 65
- Feb 21, 2021 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Army 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - Army 69 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 10, 2021 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Army 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 26, 2020 - Army 67 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Army 79 vs. Holy Cross 67