Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 2-13, Army 5-10

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Loyola Maryland and Army are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Loyola Maryland is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Greyhounds came up short against the Mountain Hawks and fell 88-76.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Golden Dike, who dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. Milos Ilic was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights rang in the new year with a 70-57 win over the Crusaders on Saturday.

Army's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but TJ Small led the charge by scoring 15 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Small has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Ryan Curry, who scored 13 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Greyhounds' loss dropped their record down to 2-13. As for the Black Knights, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-10 record this season.

Loyola Maryland came up short against Army in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-70. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army and Loyola Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.