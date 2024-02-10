Who's Playing
Navy Midshipmen @ Army Black Knights
Current Records: Navy 8-14, Army 7-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.69
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 1:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Christl Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Navy was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 80-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. Navy found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, Army had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Mountain Hawks by a score of 68-57 on Wednesday.
The Midshipmen have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Black Knights, their victory bumped their record up to 7-17.
Navy didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Black Knights when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 57-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Army is a slight 2-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 127 points.
Series History
Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Army.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Navy 57 vs. Army 53
- Feb 11, 2023 - Navy 70 vs. Army 53
- Jan 21, 2023 - Navy 77 vs. Army 71
- Feb 12, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Army 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - Army 74 vs. Navy 73
- Jan 24, 2021 - Army 87 vs. Navy 78
- Jan 23, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Army 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Army 86 vs. Navy 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - Army 73 vs. Navy 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Navy 79 vs. Army 68