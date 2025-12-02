The Tuesday college basketball schedule tips early as the George Washington Revolutionaries travel to West Point to take on the Army Black Knights in an A-10 vs. Patriot League matchup. George Washington is off to a fast 6-2 start, while Army is 3-6. The Black Knights, however, have pulled off two consecutive upsets, beating Manhattan and Fairleigh Dickinson last week.

Tipoff is 11 a.m. ET at Christl Arena. The latest George Washington vs. Army odds list the Revolutionaries as 21.5 point favorites, while the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Army vs. George Washington picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Army vs. George Washington 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for George Washington vs. Army:

George Washington vs. Army spread: George Washington -21.5 George Washington vs. Army over/under: 155.5 points George Washington vs. Army money line: George Washington -4762, Army +1550 George Washington vs. Army picks: See picks at SportsLine George Washington vs. Army streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make George Washington vs. Army picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (155.5 points). Army is not a high-scoring offense, averaging fewer than 70 points per game. George Washington will look to get the tempo up in this matchup, but SportsLine's model is projecting this game to be played in the low 150s, helping the Under clear well over 70% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. George Washington, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.