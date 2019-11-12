Army vs. Air Force: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Army West Point vs. Air Force basketball game

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Air Force (away)

Current Records: Army 1-1; Air Force 1-1

Last Season Records: Army 13-19; Air Force 14-18

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights are 4-0 against the Air Force Falcons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Army has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Air Force at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Army was fully in charge last week, breezing past the US Merchant Marine Academy Marines 80-43.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Air Force took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 78-71. Four players on Air Force scored in the double digits: G Sid Tomes (19), F Lavelle Scottie (15), G A.J. Walker (12), and G Chris Joyce (11). Tomes didn't help his team much against the Idaho State Bengals, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Black Knights and the Falcons clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Army have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last five years.

  • Dec 08, 2018 - Army 66 vs. Air Force 61
  • Dec 17, 2017 - Army 79 vs. Air Force 54
  • Dec 07, 2016 - Army 79 vs. Air Force 71
  • Dec 12, 2015 - Army 90 vs. Air Force 80
Our Latest Stories