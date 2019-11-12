Army vs. Air Force: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Air Force (away)

Current Records: Army 1-1; Air Force 1-1

Last Season Records: Army 13-19; Air Force 14-18

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights are 4-0 against the Air Force Falcons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Army has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Air Force at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Army was fully in charge last week, breezing past the US Merchant Marine Academy Marines 80-43.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Air Force took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 78-71. Four players on Air Force scored in the double digits: G Sid Tomes (19), F Lavelle Scottie (15), G A.J. Walker (12), and G Chris Joyce (11). Tomes didn't help his team much against the Idaho State Bengals, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Black Knights and the Falcons clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Series History

Army have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last five years.