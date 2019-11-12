Army vs. Air Force: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Army West Point vs. Air Force basketball game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: Army 1-1; Air Force 1-1
Last Season Records: Army 13-19; Air Force 14-18
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights are 4-0 against the Air Force Falcons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Army has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Air Force at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Army was fully in charge last week, breezing past the US Merchant Marine Academy Marines 80-43.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Air Force took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 78-71. Four players on Air Force scored in the double digits: G Sid Tomes (19), F Lavelle Scottie (15), G A.J. Walker (12), and G Chris Joyce (11). Tomes didn't help his team much against the Idaho State Bengals, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Black Knights and the Falcons clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Army have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last five years.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Army 66 vs. Air Force 61
- Dec 17, 2017 - Army 79 vs. Air Force 54
- Dec 07, 2016 - Army 79 vs. Air Force 71
- Dec 12, 2015 - Army 90 vs. Air Force 80
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Poll attacks: AP voter moved Florida up?
It appears at least one Associated Press voter doesn't know the Seminoles beat the Gators on...
-
AP Top 25: Kentucky is new No. 1
Preseason No. 1 Michigan State drops out of the top spot after a 1-1 start to its season
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...