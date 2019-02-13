Army vs. Boston University odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

The Boston University Terriers will travel to West Point on Wednesday to take on the Army Black Knights in Patriot League action at 11 a.m. ET. The Black Knights are favored by three points at home, while the Over-Under for total points is at 143 in the latest Army vs. Boston odds. The two squads have identical 11-14 records on the season, but Army is 6-6 in conference play and Boston is just 4-8. With both teams hoping to close the season strong and make a run at the NCAA Tournament with a conference tournament win, they'll be going at it hard with the early Wednesday start time. So before you make your Army vs. Boston picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

For Wednesday's action, the model knows that Army will be relying heavily on its discipline on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Black Knights do an exceptional job at taking care of the basketball. Against Division-I opponents, Army has only turned the ball over on 16.7 percent of possessions, which is the 48th-best mark in the nation. Junior point guard Thomas Funk is one of the nation's best distributors, as he averages 6.1 assists per game and averages just 2.7 turnovers per contest.

On the other side of the ball, Army takes extraordinary pride in keeping opponents off the offensive glass. The Black Knights only allow offensive rebounds on 22.9 percent of opposing misses, which is the fifth-best rate in the entire nation.

However, the Terriers also have a great chance to cover the Army vs. Boston spread.

The Terriers have a loaded frontcourt with Max Mahoney and Tyler Scanlon. They combine to average 30.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, and four other players of at least 6-foot-7 or taller in their 11-deep rotation makes them a challenge for fellow Patriots League teams to handle down low.

BU got 49 points off the bench in the first matchups between these two teams, and if the starters can bounce back to give them more production in the rematch they'll have a solid chance of exacting revenge for the 86-82 loss back in Boston.

