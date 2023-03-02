The No. 4 seed Army West Point Black Knights will face the No. 5 Boston University Terriers in the 2023 Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. Army notched an 83-74 win at Boston in January, but the Terriers responded with a 73-67 road win on Feb. 22. The winner of this game will face the winner of top-seeded Colgate and Loyola-Maryland.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Black Knights are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Army vs. Boston University odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.5.

Army vs. Boston University spread: Army -4.5

Army vs. Boston University over/under: 138 points

Army vs. Boston University money line: Army -180, Boston University 152

Why Army can cover

Army won two of its final three games down the stretch of the regular season, cruising to an 80-65 win at Holy Cross as a 4-point favorite on Saturday. The Black Knights had four players score in double figures in that game, with senior forward Chris Mann scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Jalen Rucker poured in 29 points and dished out five assists in Army's 83-74 win against Boston in mid-January.

Rucker, a junior guard, leads the Black Knights with 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Freshman forward Ethan Roberts (12.7), freshman guard Coleton Benson (11.1) and Mann (10.2) are each scoring in double figures as well. Boston has only covered the spread three times in its last 10 games, including once in its last six games away from home.

Why Boston University can cover

Boston put together a strong finish to the regular season, winning three straight games and five of its final seven. The Terriers notched a road win at Army as 3.5-point underdogs during that stretch, with Ethan Brittain-Watts scoring 16 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the floor. They added a 59-56 win over Lehigh on Saturday to wrap up the regular season, leading for almost the entire second half.

Senior guard Walter Whyte leads Boston with 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, reaching double digits in 10 of his last 11 games. Senior guard Jonas Harper is adding 10.4 points, so the Terriers have more experience coming into this matchup. Army has only picked up one win in its last 10 games in the month of March, making the Black Knights a team to fade in the conference tournament.

