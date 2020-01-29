Army vs. Bucknell odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 29 predictions from computer on 22-13 run

The Army Black Knights and the Bucknell Bison are set to square off in a Patriot League showdown Wednesday at Christl Arena. Army is 9-10 overall and 4-4 at home, while Bucknell is 9-12 overall and 2-8 on the road. Army enters Wednesday's matchup having won four consecutive games. Bucknell, meanwhile, has won three of its last five.

Tip-off for this Patriot League clash is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Black Knights are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Bucknell vs. Army odds, while the over-under is set at 146.

Army vs. Bucknell spread: Army -1.5

Army vs. Bucknell over-under: 146

Army vs. Bucknell money line: Army -114, Bucknell -103

Army: G Tommy Funk is averaging 15.5 points per game this season.

Bucknell: The Bison are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Why Army can cover

Army has won four of its last five games in conference play and the Black Knights have two lethal scoring weapons on offense. Guard Tommy Funk and forward Matt Wilson are both averaging over 15 points per game this season. Funk also knows how to get his teammates open looks, averaging 6.7 assists per game. Funk is also able to knock down shots from beyond the arc, shooting 32.6 percent on 3-pointers.

Wilson, meanwhile, averages 7.5 rebounds per game and is making over 67 percent of his shots from the field. Wilson has scored 18 or more points in each of his last four games and he's expected to remain heavily involved in the Black Knights' offense against a Bucknell defense that's giving up 74.0 points per game, which ranks 286th in college basketball.

Why Bucknell can cover

Even so, the Black Knights aren't a lock to cover the Army vs. Bucknell spread. The Bison are 10-0 in their last 10 meetings against Army, which includes a 67-65 victory earlier this season. Forward John Meeks had a strong showing against Army earlier this year, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. For the season, Meeks is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. The Bison have four players averaging over 11 points per game, and Bucknell scored 98 points in its last game against Loyola.

