Even to the most ardent women's college basketball fans, the Army-Holy Cross game set to take this place this weekend isn't one that exactly jumps out as a must-watch game. But a historic wrinkle has certainly changed that.

When the Black Knights take on the Crusaders on Saturday and Sunday, it will be the first father-daughter coaching match up in Division I history -- at least it's believed to be the first. Dave Magarity, head coach of Army, will be taking on his daughter, Maureen, who coaches Holy Cross.

"It's going to be surreal," Dave told the Associated Press. "What's unique about it - it goes without saying that not only is it possibly the first time it's happened, but we're in the same league. It's one thing if we were playing in a tournament or it would have been nice to play in the NCAA Tournament or NIT. We're in the same league, in this crazy season, we play each other four times."

As for how the two have gone from never playing each other in their career to matching up four times this season all of a sudden, Maureen was the coach at New Hampshire for the last decade and only moved to Holy Cross this year. Dave, meanwhile, is entering his 15th season at Army.

"I think this year does put a lot of things in perspective. playing against my dad, he's done such a great job throughout his coaching career," Maureen said. "To survive coaching this long speaks volumes about my dad and what he's taught me. I'll try not to be emotional walking into that game".

Maureen saw her dad coach the men's team at Marist growing up before joining Army women's basketball as an assistant after a brief hiatus from the sideline. She then joined her father as an assistant once he took over as Army's head coach -- she had been offered a job by the previous coach, Maggie Dixon, before she died which led to Dave Magarity getting the job in the first place -- before moving on to New Hampshire and then Holy Cross.

While she wishes her family could be there -- calling it "a bummer" that they can not -- she says that her mother in particular will be rooting for the two to split the four-game season series.