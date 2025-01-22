The Army Black Knights will look to win their fifth game in a row when they take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in a key Patriot League matchup on Wednesday. Army is coming off a 68-62 win over Boston University on Saturday, while Holy Cross dropped a 74-65 decision to American that same day. The Black Knights (10-8, 4-2 Patriot), who have won six of nine, are 2-6 on the road this season. The Crusaders (10-9, 2-4 Patriot), who have lost three straight, are 5-2 on their home court.

Tip-off from the Hart Center in Worcester, Mass., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Holy Cross leads the all-time series 70-32, but Army has won five of the last six matchups. Holy Cross is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Army vs. Holy Cross odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Army vs. Holy Cross picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Army vs. Holy Cross. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Holy Cross vs. Army:

Army vs. Holy Cross spread: Holy Cross -1.5



Army vs. Holy Cross over/under: 142.5 points

Army vs. Holy Cross money line: Army –110, Holy Cross -110

ARMY: The Black Knights have hit the game total over in 17 of their last 29 games (+3.75 units)

HC: The Crusaders have hit the money line in seven of their last 12 home games (+3.80 units)



Army vs. Holy Cross streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Holy Cross

Freshman guard Max Green is one of three Crusaders averaging double-digit scoring. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.3 minutes. He is coming off a red-hot performance in the win over American. In 36 minutes of action, he poured in 24 points, while adding six rebounds and two assists. He also scored 20 points and added five assists and five rebounds in a 75-64 win at American on Jan. 5.

Sophomore forward Joe Nugent has been red hot of late, reaching double-figure scoring in eight of the last nine games. In 19 starts, he is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32.8 minutes. He is connecting on 46.3% of his field goals, including 45.1% from 3-point range, and 93.1% of his free throws. He registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in an 86-82 loss at Bucknell on Jan. 15. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Army

Senior Jalen Rucker helps power the Black Knights. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.6 minutes. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 45.4% of his field goals, including 39.5% from 3-point range, and 75% of his free throws. Rucker poured in 29 points with four rebounds and two steals in a 70-68 win over LaFayette on Jan. 15. He had 23 points and two assists in 33 minutes in a 68-62 victory over Boston University.

Sophomore forward Josh Scovens is one of four Black Knights averaging double-figure scoring. In 18 starts, he is averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes. In a 74-69 win at Lehigh on Jan. 11, he scored 22 points, while adding four rebounds and three blocks. He had 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday's win over Boston University. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 145 combined points.

