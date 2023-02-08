The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Army West Point Black Knights are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Christl Arena. Army is 13-12 overall and 7-4 at home, while the Greyhounds are 8-17 overall and 2-10 on the road. These teams have split their 20 all-time matchups, and Army prevailed by 23 points when they last faced off on Jan. 5.

The Black Knights are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Army vs. Loyola-Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 136.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds for Loyola-Maryland vs. Army:

Army vs. Loyola-Maryland spread: Army West Point -7.5

Army vs. Loyola-Maryland over/under: 136.5 points

Army vs. Loyola-Maryland money line: Army -350, Loyola-Maryland +275

What you need to know about Army West Point

The Black Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Bucknell Bison. That came despite a career game from Ethan Roberts who scored a career-high 32 points, which is more than twice his season average of 12.8 points per game.

Roberts ranks second on the team in scoring, trailing only Jalen Rucker's 15.6 PPG. Army is one of the best shooting teams in the nation, ranking 19th in the country with 48.5% from the field. The Black Knights are 7-0 when shooting over 54% from the field, compared to a 6-12 record when shooting 54% or worse.

What you need to know about Loyola-Maryland

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 68-67 to the Boston University Terriers. Kenneth Jones led the Greyhounds with 16 points, while Deon Perry added 14 and Jaylin Andrews had 11.

Loyola-Maryland has allowed its opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which places it 10th worst in all of college basketball. And while Army is a good shooting team, the Greyhounds are at the other end of the spectrum, ranking second-worst in the nation with a 61.3% free-throw percentage. Loyola-Maryland has gone 1-7 over its last eight road games, with five of the seven defeats coming by double-digits.

How to make Loyola-Maryland vs. Army West Point picks

