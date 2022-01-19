Who's Playing

American @ Army West Point

Current Records: American 5-10; Army West Point 10-8

What to Know

The American Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. American and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while Army will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American was able to grind out a solid win over the Bucknell Bison on Sunday, winning 63-55. The top scorer for American was guard Colin Smalls (18 points). Smalls had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston University Terriers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Army lost to the Lafayette Leopards on the road by a decisive 68-54 margin. Guard Jalen Rucker (15 points) was the top scorer for the Black Knights.

The Eagles suffered a grim 89-66 defeat to Army when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The loss knocked American out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Army with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Army West Point have won seven out of their last 12 games against American.