Who's Playing
American @ Army West Point
Current Records: American 5-10; Army West Point 10-8
What to Know
The American Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. American and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while Army will be stumbling in from a defeat.
American was able to grind out a solid win over the Bucknell Bison on Sunday, winning 63-55. The top scorer for American was guard Colin Smalls (18 points). Smalls had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston University Terriers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Army lost to the Lafayette Leopards on the road by a decisive 68-54 margin. Guard Jalen Rucker (15 points) was the top scorer for the Black Knights.
The Eagles suffered a grim 89-66 defeat to Army when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The loss knocked American out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Army with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Army West Point have won seven out of their last 12 games against American.
- Mar 06, 2021 - Army West Point 89 vs. American 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - American 72 vs. Army West Point 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - American 68 vs. Army West Point 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - American 77 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - American 71 vs. Army West Point 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Army West Point 82 vs. American 70
- Jan 08, 2018 - Army West Point 58 vs. American 54
- Feb 28, 2017 - Army West Point 74 vs. American 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - American 61 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Army West Point 53 vs. American 49
- Feb 13, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 59
- Jan 17, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 45