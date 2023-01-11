Who's Playing

American @ Army West Point

Current Records: American 12-3; Army West Point 9-8

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 76-66 at home and American taking the second 83-67.

It was close but no cigar for the Black Knights as they fell 77-75 to the Colgate Raiders on Monday. A silver lining for Army was the play of guard Jalen Rucker, who had 22 points and five assists.

Speaking of close games: the Boston University Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday American proved too difficult a challenge. American skirted past the Terriers 76-74.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Army is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The Black Knights are now 9-8 while the Eagles sit at 12-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Army ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. But American is even better: they enter the contest with a 49.50% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Black Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Army West Point have won eight out of their last 14 games against American.