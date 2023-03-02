Who's Playing
Boston University @ Army West Point
Regular Season Records: Boston University 15-16; Army West Point 16-15
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Boston University Terriers are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 2 at Christl Arena in the second round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Army and the Terriers are even-steven over their past 18 head-to-heads (9-9).
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Army and the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Army wrapped it up with an 80-65 win on the road. Four players on Army scored in the double digits: forward Chris Mann (18), forward Ethan Roberts (15), guard Jalen Rucker (14), and guard Coleton Benson (11).
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Boston University sidestepped the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for a 59-56 victory. Boston University's guard Walter Whyte looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
The Black Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Army, who are 15-14 against the spread.
A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Army's 6.70% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Black Knights are a 4-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Army West Point and Boston University both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Boston University 73 vs. Army West Point 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Army West Point 83 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 09, 2022 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 13, 2022 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 63
- Feb 28, 2021 - Army West Point 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Army West Point 76 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Army West Point 79 vs. Boston University 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston University 80 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston University 81 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Army West Point 71 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Army West Point 86 vs. Boston University 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston University 61 vs. Army West Point 59
- Dec 29, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 89
- Feb 23, 2016 - Army West Point 80 vs. Boston University 71
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston University 76 vs. Army West Point 67