Who's Playing

Boston University @ Army West Point

Regular Season Records: Boston University 15-16; Army West Point 16-15

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Boston University Terriers are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 2 at Christl Arena in the second round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Army and the Terriers are even-steven over their past 18 head-to-heads (9-9).

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Army and the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Army wrapped it up with an 80-65 win on the road. Four players on Army scored in the double digits: forward Chris Mann (18), forward Ethan Roberts (15), guard Jalen Rucker (14), and guard Coleton Benson (11).

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Boston University sidestepped the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for a 59-56 victory. Boston University's guard Walter Whyte looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

The Black Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Army, who are 15-14 against the spread.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Army's 6.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Knights are a 4-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Army West Point and Boston University both have nine wins in their last 18 games.