Boston University @ Army West Point

Current Records: Boston University 13-16; Army West Point 15-14

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Boston University Terriers are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Christl Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Black Knights bagged a 53-43 victory over the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday. The top scorer for Army was guard Jalen Rucker (16 points).

Meanwhile, Boston University had enough points to win and then some against the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday, taking their game 77-61. The Terriers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Walter Whyte (16), guard Fletcher Tynen (14), guard Jonas Harper (12), and guard Ethan Brittain-Watts (11).

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Army is now 15-14 while Boston University sits at 13-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Black Knights enter the contest with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Army's 6.50% advantage translates to a win.

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

The Black Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Army West Point have won nine out of their last 17 games against Boston University.