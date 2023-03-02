Who's Playing

Boston University @ Army West Point

Regular Season Records: Boston University 15-16; Army West Point 16-15

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the Army West Point Black Knights are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Terriers and Army are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 2 at Christl Arena in the second round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Boston University sidestepped the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for a 59-56 victory. Boston University can attribute much of their success to guard Walter Whyte, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Army and the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Army wrapped it up with an 80-65 win on the road. The Black Knights got double-digit scores from four players: forward Chris Mann (18), forward Ethan Roberts (15), guard Jalen Rucker (14), and guard Coleton Benson (11).

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Army's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. We'll see if their 6.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Army West Point and Boston University both have nine wins in their last 18 games.