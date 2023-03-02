Who's Playing
Boston University @ Army West Point
Regular Season Records: Boston University 15-16; Army West Point 16-15
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers and the Army West Point Black Knights are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Terriers and Army are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 2 at Christl Arena in the second round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Boston University sidestepped the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for a 59-56 victory. Boston University can attribute much of their success to guard Walter Whyte, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Army and the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Army wrapped it up with an 80-65 win on the road. The Black Knights got double-digit scores from four players: forward Chris Mann (18), forward Ethan Roberts (15), guard Jalen Rucker (14), and guard Coleton Benson (11).
A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Army's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. We'll see if their 6.70% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Army West Point and Boston University both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Boston University 73 vs. Army West Point 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Army West Point 83 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 09, 2022 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 13, 2022 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 63
- Feb 28, 2021 - Army West Point 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Army West Point 76 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Army West Point 79 vs. Boston University 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston University 80 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston University 81 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Army West Point 71 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Army West Point 86 vs. Boston University 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston University 61 vs. Army West Point 59
- Dec 29, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 89
- Feb 23, 2016 - Army West Point 80 vs. Boston University 71
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston University 76 vs. Army West Point 67