Who's Playing

Boston University @ Army West Point

Current Records: Boston University 13-16; Army West Point 15-14

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Boston University Terriers will face off in a Patriot clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Christl Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Army netted a 53-43 victory over the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday. The top scorer for the Black Knights was guard Jalen Rucker (16 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Boston University and the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Terriers wrapped it up with a 77-61 win at home. Four players on Boston University scored in the double digits: guard Walter Whyte (16), guard Fletcher Tynen (14), guard Jonas Harper (12), and guard Ethan Brittain-Watts (11).

Army is now 15-14 while Boston University sits at 13-16. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights come into the contest boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Army's 6.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Army West Point have won nine out of their last 17 games against Boston University.