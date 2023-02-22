Who's Playing
Boston University @ Army West Point
Current Records: Boston University 13-16; Army West Point 15-14
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Boston University Terriers will face off in a Patriot clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Christl Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Army netted a 53-43 victory over the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday. The top scorer for the Black Knights was guard Jalen Rucker (16 points).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Boston University and the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Terriers wrapped it up with a 77-61 win at home. Four players on Boston University scored in the double digits: guard Walter Whyte (16), guard Fletcher Tynen (14), guard Jonas Harper (12), and guard Ethan Brittain-Watts (11).
Army is now 15-14 while Boston University sits at 13-16. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights come into the contest boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Army's 6.50% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
Series History
Army West Point have won nine out of their last 17 games against Boston University.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Army West Point 83 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 09, 2022 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 13, 2022 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 63
- Feb 28, 2021 - Army West Point 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Army West Point 76 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Army West Point 79 vs. Boston University 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston University 80 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston University 81 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Army West Point 71 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Army West Point 86 vs. Boston University 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston University 61 vs. Army West Point 59
- Dec 29, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 89
- Feb 23, 2016 - Army West Point 80 vs. Boston University 71
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston University 76 vs. Army West Point 67