Who's Playing

Colgate @ Army West Point

Current Records: Colgate 9-7; Army West Point 9-7

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Army and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Army took their game against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Thursday by a conclusive 78-55 score. The oddsmakers were on Army's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Colgate proved too difficult a challenge. The Raiders strolled past the Midshipmen with points to spare, taking the contest 87-73.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, Colgate has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Colgate have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Army West Point.