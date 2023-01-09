Who's Playing
Colgate @ Army West Point
Current Records: Colgate 9-7; Army West Point 9-7
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Army and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Army took their game against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Thursday by a conclusive 78-55 score. The oddsmakers were on Army's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Colgate proved too difficult a challenge. The Raiders strolled past the Midshipmen with points to spare, taking the contest 87-73.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, Colgate has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Colgate have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Army West Point.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Colgate 100 vs. Army West Point 90
- Jan 10, 2022 - Colgate 76 vs. Army West Point 57
- Feb 14, 2021 - Colgate 92 vs. Army West Point 83
- Feb 13, 2021 - Colgate 84 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 03, 2021 - Army West Point 75 vs. Colgate 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Colgate 101 vs. Army West Point 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Colgate 91 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 06, 2020 - Colgate 70 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 30, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Army West Point 56
- Jan 16, 2019 - Army West Point 91 vs. Colgate 81
- Feb 21, 2018 - Colgate 87 vs. Army West Point 83
- Jan 24, 2018 - Colgate 81 vs. Army West Point 78
- Feb 08, 2017 - Colgate 70 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 11, 2017 - Colgate 79 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 03, 2016 - Army West Point 79 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 08, 2016 - Army West Point 82 vs. Colgate 72
- Jan 13, 2016 - Colgate 80 vs. Army West Point 66