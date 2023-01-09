Who's Playing

Colgate @ Army West Point

Current Records: Colgate 9-7; Army West Point 9-7

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 13-4 against the Army West Point Black Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Colgate and Army will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. The Raiders won both of their matches against the Black Knights last season (76-57 and 100-90) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Colgate had enough points to win and then some against the Navy Midshipmen this past Thursday, taking their game 87-73.

Meanwhile, Army took their matchup against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Thursday by a conclusive 78-55 score.

Colgate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Black Knights' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Maybe that strength will give Army the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Raiders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Colgate have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Army West Point.