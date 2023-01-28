Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Army West Point
Current Records: Holy Cross 7-15; Army West Point 11-11
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 69-65 on the road and the Black Knights taking the second 66-58.
Army was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-61 to the American Eagles.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 74-68 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
The losses put Army at 11-11 and Holy Cross at 7-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Knights rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Crusaders are stumbling into the game with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Holy Cross have won nine out of their last 17 games against Army West Point.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Army West Point 66 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65
- Feb 21, 2021 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Army West Point 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - Army West Point 69 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 10, 2021 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Army West Point 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 26, 2020 - Army West Point 67 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Army West Point 79 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Feb 06, 2019 - Holy Cross 56 vs. Army West Point 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Army West Point 76 vs. Holy Cross 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Army West Point 52 vs. Holy Cross 47
- Jan 18, 2017 - Holy Cross 85 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 06, 2016 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Army West Point 38
- Feb 17, 2016 - Army West Point 72 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 20, 2016 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65