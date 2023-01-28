Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Army West Point

Current Records: Holy Cross 7-15; Army West Point 11-11

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 69-65 on the road and the Black Knights taking the second 66-58.

Army was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-61 to the American Eagles.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 74-68 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The losses put Army at 11-11 and Holy Cross at 7-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Knights rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Crusaders are stumbling into the game with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Holy Cross have won nine out of their last 17 games against Army West Point.