Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Army West Point
Current Records: Lafayette 9-19; Army West Point 14-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Army West Point Black Knights are heading back home. The Black Knights and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Christl Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Army came up short against the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday, falling 93-86.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Lafayette as they fell 73-70 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday.
Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.
Army is now 14-14 while Lafayette sits at 9-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights enter the contest with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Leopards are stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Lafayette.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Black Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Army West Point have won nine out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Army West Point 82 vs. Lafayette 65
- Jan 29, 2022 - Army West Point 60 vs. Lafayette 56
- Jan 16, 2022 - Lafayette 68 vs. Army West Point 54
- Mar 05, 2020 - Lafayette 73 vs. Army West Point 68
- Feb 12, 2020 - Army West Point 65 vs. Lafayette 48
- Jan 22, 2020 - Army West Point 94 vs. Lafayette 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Army West Point 69 vs. Lafayette 63
- Jan 05, 2019 - Army West Point 77 vs. Lafayette 69
- Feb 07, 2018 - Lafayette 81 vs. Army West Point 54
- Jan 11, 2018 - Army West Point 81 vs. Lafayette 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - Army West Point 80 vs. Lafayette 73
- Jan 05, 2017 - Lafayette 79 vs. Army West Point 74
- Feb 03, 2016 - Army West Point 84 vs. Lafayette 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Lafayette 76 vs. Army West Point 73