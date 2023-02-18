Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Army West Point

Current Records: Lafayette 9-19; Army West Point 14-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Army West Point Black Knights are heading back home. The Black Knights and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Christl Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Army came up short against the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday, falling 93-86.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Lafayette as they fell 73-70 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

Army is now 14-14 while Lafayette sits at 9-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights enter the contest with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Leopards are stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Lafayette.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Black Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Army West Point have won nine out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.