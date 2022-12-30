Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Army West Point
Current Records: Lehigh 5-6; Army West Point 6-7
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Black Knights and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Christl Arena. Army lost both of their matches to Lehigh last season on scores of 71-84 and 77-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The stars were brightly shining for Army in a 66-55 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last week.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 96-64, which was the final score in Lehigh's tilt against the Cornell Big Red last Tuesday.
Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Army West Point's win lifted them to 6-7 while Lehigh's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Army can repeat their recent success or if the Mountain Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Black Knights are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Lehigh have won nine out of their last 14 games against Army West Point.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Lehigh 91 vs. Army West Point 77
- Jan 26, 2022 - Lehigh 84 vs. Army West Point 71
- Jan 07, 2022 - Army West Point 77 vs. Lehigh 55
- Feb 15, 2020 - Army West Point 79 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Army West Point 80 vs. Lehigh 79
- Mar 07, 2019 - Lehigh 75 vs. Army West Point 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lehigh 91 vs. Army West Point 81
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lehigh 75 vs. Army West Point 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lehigh 84 vs. Army West Point 53
- Jan 20, 2018 - Army West Point 93 vs. Lehigh 81
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lehigh 83 vs. Army West Point 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Lehigh 66 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lehigh 82 vs. Army West Point 72
- Dec 30, 2015 - Army West Point 88 vs. Lehigh 82