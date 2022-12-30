Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Army West Point

Current Records: Lehigh 5-6; Army West Point 6-7

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Black Knights and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Christl Arena. Army lost both of their matches to Lehigh last season on scores of 71-84 and 77-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The stars were brightly shining for Army in a 66-55 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last week.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 96-64, which was the final score in Lehigh's tilt against the Cornell Big Red last Tuesday.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Army West Point's win lifted them to 6-7 while Lehigh's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Army can repeat their recent success or if the Mountain Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Black Knights are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lehigh have won nine out of their last 14 games against Army West Point.