Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Army West Point
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-17; Army West Point 13-12
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Black Knights and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Bucknell Bison.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 68-67 to the Boston University Terriers.
The losses put Army at 13-12 and Loyola-Maryland at 8-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Army enters the game with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Greyhounds have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Army West Point.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Army West Point 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Feb 02, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 61 vs. Army West Point 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Army West Point 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 74
- Mar 10, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Army West Point 63
- Feb 19, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 81 vs. Army West Point 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - Army West Point 81 vs. Loyola-Maryland 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - Army West Point 79 vs. Loyola-Maryland 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 66 vs. Army West Point 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 82 vs. Army West Point 79
- Jan 27, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Army West Point 68
- Jan 02, 2018 - Army West Point 86 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 08, 2017 - Army West Point 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 06, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 100 vs. Army West Point 99
- Jan 09, 2016 - Army West Point 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 59