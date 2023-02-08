Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Army West Point

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-17; Army West Point 13-12

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Black Knights and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Bucknell Bison.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 68-67 to the Boston University Terriers.

The losses put Army at 13-12 and Loyola-Maryland at 8-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Army enters the game with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Greyhounds have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Army West Point.