Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Army West Point

Current Records: Manhattan 1-3; Army West Point 2-4

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Manhattan Jaspers at 11:11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Copper Box Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like Army got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Princeton Tigers 74-66.

As for Manhattan, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Jaspers as they fell 69-67 to the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday.

The losses put the Black Knights at 2-4 and Manhattan at 1-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Army is stumbling into the matchup with the 33rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:11 a.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.