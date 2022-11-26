Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Army West Point

Current Records: Manhattan 1-3; Army West Point 2-4

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Manhattan Jaspers at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Copper Box Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like Army got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Princeton Tigers on Thursday, falling 74-66.

As for Manhattan, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Jaspers as they fell 69-67 to the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday.

The Black Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Army at 2-4 and Manhattan at 1-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Army is stumbling into the contest with the 33rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. The Jaspers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Black Knights, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.