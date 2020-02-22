Army West Point vs. Navy: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Navy @ Army West Point

Current Records: Navy 13-13; Army West Point 13-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Christl Arena. Army West Point earned a 73-66 in their most recent matchup in January.

It was close but no cigar for Army West Point as they fell 81-77 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Navy came up short against the American Eagles on Wednesday, falling 71-62.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Black Knights are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.