Who's Playing
New Jersey Tech @ Army West Point
Current Records: New Jersey Tech 1-7; Army West Point 4-5
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Christl Arena. The Black Knights should still be riding high after a win, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to regain their footing.
Army strolled past the Wagner Seahawks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-64.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 79-63 to the Bucknell Bison.
Army is now 4-5 while New Jersey Tech sits at 1-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army comes into the game boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is 353rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Army West Point and New Jersey Tech both have two wins in their last four games.
- Dec 10, 2021 - Army West Point 66 vs. New Jersey Tech 49
- Dec 04, 2019 - Army West Point 75 vs. New Jersey Tech 65
- Dec 04, 2018 - New Jersey Tech 77 vs. Army West Point 72
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Jersey Tech 79 vs. Army West Point 65