Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Army West Point

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 1-7; Army West Point 4-5

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Christl Arena. The Black Knights should still be riding high after a win, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to regain their footing.

Army strolled past the Wagner Seahawks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-64.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 79-63 to the Bucknell Bison.

Army is now 4-5 while New Jersey Tech sits at 1-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army comes into the game boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is 353rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Army West Point and New Jersey Tech both have two wins in their last four games.