Building off a 26-win season in Year 1, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang bolstered his momentum in Manhattan, Kansas, with another big commitment out of the transfer portal. Former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma chose the Wildcats over several other potential suitors, he announced Sunday, with an anticipated visit to Lexington, Kentucky, slated for this week.

Kaluma was one of the top combo wings on the market and the No. 13 transfer in CBS Sports' transfer rankings. He had a career year for Creighton last season as a sophomore, averaging a career-high 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 31.1% from 3-point range. For a 24-win Bluejays team in 2022-23, he finished as one of five players to average double figures in scoring and showed flashes of NBA potential while making marked improvement as an outside shooter.

Here's more from colleague David Cobb on what K-State is getting in Kaluma:

Kaluma started 67 games in two seasons at Creighton, averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-7, he possesses great size and offensive ability inside the arc. He's just a career 29.1% 3-point shooter but is a quality defender with loads of high-level experience under his belt.

Under Tang last season, Kansas State -- picked to finish last in the Big 12 by preseason polls -- finished in a tie for third in the league regular-season race behind a pair of star transfers in Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. The rise of Nowell and Johnson was on full display in the NCAA Tournament, too, as they advanced to the Elite Eight behind the duo to help attract other talent this offseason.

The extra attention given to Kansas State after its big season has paid major dividends for Tang and his staff already, first with the secured commitment on North Texas transfer Tylor Perry, the Conference USA Player of the Year, and now with Kaluma, who will enter the Big 12 as one of the most anticipated newbies in the conference next season.