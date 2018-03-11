Atlantic-10 championship: Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

A bid thief in the Atlantic-10 is threatening some bubble team's chances of making the NCAA Tournament. If Davidson -- which isn't projected to be among the field of 68 on Sunday -- is able to knock off Rhode Island in the A-10 title game, the Rams will likely be an at-large team and Davidson will be the auto-clincher no one saw coming.

For teams like Louisville, Oklahoma State, St. Mary's, Oklahoma and Syracuse, a win for Rhode Island keeps them in the hunt. A win for the Wildcats snatches up an at-large spot that may send one of those teams to the NIT. For more on who's on the bubble, click here.

How to watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island



Date: Sunday, March 11



Sunday, March 11 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.



Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis



Odds: Check SportsLine's college basketball pick sheet for your daily odds.

Analysis: The Rams and Wildcats split the regular season series, with Davidson getting the better of them last week in a 63-61 win in the regular season finale. This one could be equally close, and it's a legitimate toss-up in my eyes.

If Peyton Aldridge continues to play as he has lately -- he's averaged 30.5 points per game over his last four games -- Davidson will pick off the Rams and cruise into the Big Dance. And the way he's played, I'm picking an upset. Davidson is dangerous!