Atlantic-10 championship: Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
The Wildcats and Rams will battle it out for the auto-clinching bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon in D.C.
A bid thief in the Atlantic-10 is threatening some bubble team's chances of making the NCAA Tournament. If Davidson -- which isn't projected to be among the field of 68 on Sunday -- is able to knock off Rhode Island in the A-10 title game, the Rams will likely be an at-large team and Davidson will be the auto-clincher no one saw coming.
For teams like Louisville, Oklahoma State, St. Mary's, Oklahoma and Syracuse, a win for Rhode Island keeps them in the hunt. A win for the Wildcats snatches up an at-large spot that may send one of those teams to the NIT. For more on who's on the bubble, click here.
How to watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island
- Date: Sunday, March 11
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check SportsLine's college basketball pick sheet for your daily odds.
Analysis: The Rams and Wildcats split the regular season series, with Davidson getting the better of them last week in a 63-61 win in the regular season finale. This one could be equally close, and it's a legitimate toss-up in my eyes.
If Peyton Aldridge continues to play as he has lately -- he's averaged 30.5 points per game over his last four games -- Davidson will pick off the Rams and cruise into the Big Dance. And the way he's played, I'm picking an upset. Davidson is dangerous!
-
Rhode Island vs. Davidson odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for Vegas' biggest books. Now, he's eyeing the Atlantic 10 championship...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, SEC picks
Josh Nagel has hit 15 of his last 20 college basketball against the spread picks.
-
Texas-Arlington vs. Georgia State picks
Kenny White set lines for Vegas' biggest books. Now, he has his sights set on the Sun Belt...
-
Arizona's Miller tastes vindication
The embattled coach faced the toughest season of his career and keeps winning anyway
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Get your printable bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the field is...
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Trojans may need to win the Pac-12 championship to make the NCAA Tournament