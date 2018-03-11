Atlantic-10 championship: Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

The Wildcats and Rams will battle it out for the auto-clinching bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon in D.C.

A bid thief in the Atlantic-10 is threatening some bubble team's chances of making the NCAA Tournament. If Davidson -- which isn't projected to be among the field of 68 on Sunday -- is able to knock off Rhode Island in the A-10 title game, the Rams will likely be an at-large team and Davidson will be the auto-clincher no one saw coming.

For teams like Louisville, Oklahoma State, St. Mary's, Oklahoma and Syracuse, a win for Rhode Island keeps them in the hunt. A win for the Wildcats snatches up an at-large spot that may send one of those teams to the NIT. For more on who's on the bubble, click here.

How to watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check SportsLine's college basketball pick sheet for your daily odds. 

Analysis: The Rams and Wildcats split the regular season series, with Davidson getting the better of them last week in a 63-61 win in the regular season finale. This one could be equally close, and it's a legitimate toss-up in my eyes.

If Peyton Aldridge continues to play as he has lately -- he's averaged 30.5 points per game over his last four games -- Davidson will pick off the Rams and cruise into the Big Dance. And the way he's played, I'm picking an upset. Davidson is dangerous!

