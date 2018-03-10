Atlantic-10 semifinals: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

Saturday's action in the A-10 semifinals will be appointment television for two reasons. The first: Rhode Island, the regular-season champ, has a shot at redemption after losing by 30 (!) to Saint Joseph's a little over a week ago. The second: The prospect of Davidson-St. Bonaventure Part 3 being half as good as Part 2 is worth exploring.

The last time Davidson and Bona played, the two combined to score 230 points in a triple OT thriller, and Peyton Aldridge, a man possessed of late, put up 45 points in a loss. Aldridge hasn't slowed down since and enters Saturday's game fresh off a 35-point showing on Friday in a win over Saint Louis.



How to watch Saint Joseph's vs. Rhode Island



Date: Saturday, March 10



Saturday, March 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.



Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: After clinching the A-10 regular-season title outright, the Rams laid a big egg against Saint Joseph's, which beat them 78-48 in their penultimate regular-season game. Rhode Island will absolutely want to get revenge, and I think it gets the job done here to advance to the title game.



How to watch Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure



Date: Saturday, March 10



Saturday, March 10 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



3:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: If it's points you want, it's points you'll get in Davidson-St. Bonaventure. Forget betting the spread. Take the over!