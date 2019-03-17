Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

Madness has been a mainstay in the Atlantic 10 Tournament this week in New York. First it was No. 1 seed VCU falling to No. 8 seed Rhode Island, made possible by an injury to star Marcus Evans. Next it was No. 3 seed Dayton falling to No. 6 seed Saint Louis, made possible by a dud-of-a-game by the Flyers. Lastly, on Saturday, it was No. 2 seed Davidson falling to -- you guessed it -- Saint Louis.

Now it's the Billikens who get one final shot at a higher-seeded team for a shot to get to the NCAA Tournament in a battle of the saints. It'll be St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET -- loser goes home, winner goes dancing. How's that for drama?

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 1 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: St. Bonaventure -1

Only a week ago, St. Bonaventure got the better of the Billikens on the Bonnies' home court. This isn't quite another home game for St. Bonaventure -- it's nearly six hours away from the university -- but it's a heck of a lot closer than Saint Louis. So expect a Bonnies-centric crowd to give them an extra push -- and a win. Pick: St. Bonaventure 69, Saint Louis 66

[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]