Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The A-10 championship will be decided on Sunday between the No. 4 and No. 6 seeds of the league
Madness has been a mainstay in the Atlantic 10 Tournament this week in New York. First it was No. 1 seed VCU falling to No. 8 seed Rhode Island, made possible by an injury to star Marcus Evans. Next it was No. 3 seed Dayton falling to No. 6 seed Saint Louis, made possible by a dud-of-a-game by the Flyers. Lastly, on Saturday, it was No. 2 seed Davidson falling to -- you guessed it -- Saint Louis.
Now it's the Billikens who get one final shot at a higher-seeded team for a shot to get to the NCAA Tournament in a battle of the saints. It'll be St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET -- loser goes home, winner goes dancing. How's that for drama?
Viewing information
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: St. Bonaventure -1
Only a week ago, St. Bonaventure got the better of the Billikens on the Bonnies' home court. This isn't quite another home game for St. Bonaventure -- it's nearly six hours away from the university -- but it's a heck of a lot closer than Saint Louis. So expect a Bonnies-centric crowd to give them an extra push -- and a win. Pick: St. Bonaventure 69, Saint Louis 66
