Auburn and Memphis target Jalen Green expected to skip college basketball to play in NBA's G League
Green would become the second five-star prospect in the 2020 class to turn pro this week
Another top prospect in the 2020 class is expected to spurn college basketball to pursue a professional career. Jalen Green, ranked No. 3 in the 2020 class by 247Sports, is expected to announce Thursday that he won't play college basketball and will pursue an opportunity in the NBA's developmental G League, according to 247Sports.
He would be the second five-star prospect this week to choose the pro ranks after No. 13 overall prospect Isaiah Todd announced his decommitment from Michigan to turn pro on Tuesday.
Auburn and Memphis were Green's top college choices, and his impact on any of their rosters would have been immense. Auburn is replacing its top six scorers and Memphis is likely to lose AAC Player of the Year Precious Achiuwa to the NBA Draft.
But each will have to navigate the 2020-21 season without the services of Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who cemented his place as a likely 2021 NBA lottery pick while playing his final season of high school basketball at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.
Green and Todd are not the first prominent prospects in recent memory to elect to skip college without an immediate path to the NBA available.
MarJon Beauchamp, the No. 39 prospect in this year's class, is forgoing college to train for the 2021 NBA Draft, and No. 66 overall prospect Kenyon Martin Jr. is turning pro as well. Last season, top-25 prospects RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball elected to skip college and play in the National Basketball League based in Australia. Both are expected to be first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, and Ball could be the No. 1 pick.
