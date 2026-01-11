Auburn felt strongly its buzzer-beating 3-pointer vs. Texas A&M on Tuesday -- which initially counted and was subsequently waved off after video review deemed it came after the final horn -- should have been upheld. And they came out Saturday vs. Arkansas shot out of a cannon in a 95-73 blowout win over the No. 15 Razorbacks playing as if they had four days of pent up frustrations ready to blow out after that disappointing finish.

It was 27-17 in favor of the Tigers just 10 minutes into the game.

By halftime the score was 49-34, advantage: Auburn.

Arkansas never got it within single digits thereafter in a 22-point Tigers rout. Auburn eventually built a 29-point lead with two minutes left before pulling off the gas in a gentlemanly way to close out an otherwise sweat-free victory.

Inside The Jungle, which days earlier had left heartbroken on the wrong side of a game-deciding video review, with fans chunking trash onto the floor, it appeared to be a cathartic experience in taking it to the visiting Hogs. KeyShawn Murphy, whose game-winner was called off, was even seen celebrating the euphoria alongside fans while on the bench by busting out some dance moves midway through the second half at a point in which the lead grew to 25 points.

This was a win worth celebrating for Auburn after trying -- and failing -- to come up big in late-game situations last week. It lost to Georgia 104-100 in overtime Jan. 3. It lost to Texas A&M 90-88 in that aforementioned final-game sequence on Tuesday. And even earlier this season it had then-No. 1 Houston cornered before falling 73-72.

Auburn made sure this one wouldn't come down to the final play.

The 22-point final margin of victory for Auburn ties for the fourth-largest in a win over Arkansas in the history of the series, which includes over 60 games across several decades. After two tries and two fails, Auburn finally has its first win in SEC play -- in emphatic fashion.

For Arkansas, this was a wake-up call. It entered the day with three losses -- all to ranked teams, all by single digits -- and the Tigers feasted on the Razorbacks. The 22-point final margin is the second-largest loss Arkansas has suffered since John Calipari took over the program a year ago. Its defense completely collapsed, giving up 48 points in the paint, 18 second-chance points and allowing a 10-of-22 shooting performance from 3-point range to the 7th-best 3-point shooting team in the SEC.

The margins are slim in the SEC and the upcoming schedule for both is tricky. But this could be an inflection point for both Arkansas -- which is likely an underdog in two of its next three games -- and Auburn -- which will likely be favored in its next three games.