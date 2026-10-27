Auburn basketball fired general manager Brian Kloman Monday, just nine days before the Tigers' season-opening tilt against Southeastern Louisiana and just seven months after hiring him away from Louisville. The dismissal stems from an eligibility issue surrounding Lithuanian wing Mantas Rubstavicius, who was not cleared by the NCAA and was attempting to earn a temporary restraining order to gain eligibility.

Kloman served as the point-man on the Rubstavicius recruitment. Kloman hid that Rubstavicius had once been enrolled in university courses in Europe, which changed the calculus for his eligibility case, per Auburn247's Nathan King.

Rubstavicius' representation originally believed the 24-year-old had a case to play college basketball because he was within his five-year window of graduating from high school and was attempting to begin his collegiate education at Auburn. But enrolling in university courses in Europe is a major hurdle for NCAA eligibility because it starts the five-year eligibility window. Rubstavicius, apparently, was not a first-time student. That key detail was hidden by Kloman and wrecked Rubstavicius' case to play college hoops.

College basketball's NIL arms race, from $5M to $25M+: Breaking down roster values, spending tiers for 2026-27 Matt Norlander

"Rather than continue with the uncertainty associated with my ongoing lawsuit, I have decided to pursue an opportunity in Europe," Rubstavicius said in a statement. "I want to thank the Auburn administration, Coach Pearl, and my teammates for all their support during my time here. I wish them all success."

Rubstavicius was slated to be a real piece for second-year coach Steven Pearl after Auburn jumped through numerous hoops to land his commitment, including paying a €300,000 buyout to Žalgiris Kaunas, the top-shelf Lithuanian club. The 24-year-old also had experience playing in the EuroLeague and the Australian NBL. The 6-foot-6 wing was in the mix to start for Auburn at the 3, next to returners Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton.

SEC expert picks: 2026-27 preview, projected order of finish, preseason predictions, top players to watch David Cobb

"Mantas is an exceptional young man with a bright future ahead of him," head coach Steven Pearl said in a statement. "We appreciate the time he spent as part of our Auburn basketball family and wish him nothing but success as he takes this next step in his career. We look forward to following his success both on and off the court."

Kloman's international ties were one of the key reasons why Auburn tabbed him to be the general manager in the first place. It's yet another rocky moment for Pearl, who barely missed the NCAA Tournament in 2026 before leading the Tigers to the NIT Crown.

Expectations aren't sky-high for Auburn in Year 2 under Pearl --- the Tigers were picked 10th in CBS Sports' SEC preview. But that projection is still safely inside the cut-line in the expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament.

Making the Big Dance is essential to keep the heat off Pearl, who is one of the youngest coaches in Division I. He's now a man (and a GM) down.

Auburn's updated projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Owen Freeman (when healthy), C Bukky Oboye, F Adam Olsen, G George Kimble III, G Kolby King (if eligible), G Simon Walker