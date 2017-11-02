Auburn holding out Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley indefinitely amid FBI probe
The players' parents allegedly accepted money from associate head coach Chuck Person
Auburn announced Thursday morning that it will hold basketball players Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley out of games indefinitely in an attempt to "avoid any potential eligibility issues." It's a decision tied to the ongoing FBI investigation that resulted in the September arrest of associate head coach Chuck Person.
"Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time," read a statement from the school.
The federal complaint released Sept. 26 alleges that Person gave a total of $18,500 to the parents of two previously unidentified players to help influence them to eventually secure the services of a financial advisor who had compensated Person, the former NBA standout who allegedly accepted a total of $91,500 in bribes. Auburn has suspended Person without pay. He is facing six charges -- among them bribery, conspiracy and fraud. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.
Purifoy (11.5 points per game) and Wiley (8.8 points per game) were two of Auburn's top four scorers last season. Their absence will undeniably lower the ceiling on what's possible for a team that was already picked to finish ninth in the SEC in what will be Bruce Pearl's fourth season at the school.
Auburn plays Barry on Thursday night in an exhibition.
-
Shockers make AAC a surefire major
The Shockers put the AAC into college basketball's exclusive club of powerful leagues
-
Duke is a preseason No. 1 for ninth time
A preseason No. 1 ranking hasn't guaranteed success in the NCAA Tournament for the Blue De...
-
Duke No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25
Michigan State, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky round out the top five
-
Duke, MSU favorites to win NCAA tourney
Duke is the front-runner while Kentucky's odds have trailed off to fourth-best headed into...
-
How to watch Nova-Drexel in charity game
Proceeds of the game will benefit those impacted by the devastating hurricanes
-
Arizona AD standing behind Miller
Miller has the support of Arizona's AD even after an assistant was arrested on bribery cha...
Add a Comment