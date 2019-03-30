Auburn star Chuma Okeke suffers torn ACL in left knee during Sweet 16 win over North Carolina

Auburn star Chuma Okeke will miss the remainder of the 2019 NCAA Tournament after suffering a torn ACL during the Tigers' 97-80 win Friday night over No. 1 seed North Carolina, CBS' Jamie Erdahl reports.

Okeke, a sophomore whose NBA Draft stock was soaring after a March breakout, scored a team-high 20 points in the win, knocking down three of the team's 17 3-pointers as Auburn stunned the Tar Heels. He sustained the injury midway through the second half after driving to the basket, his leg buckling beneath him on the way down.

Expected, but bad news nonetheless for @AuburnMBB... Chuma Okeke has a torn ACL - surgery scheduled for Tuesday in FL with Dr. James Andrews.@marchmadness @CBSSports @CBSSportsCBB — Jamie Erdahl 💍 Buckman (@JamieErdahl) March 30, 2019

"Last night after the game was tough," Auburn guard Jared Harper said on Saturday of the injury and how the team is handling it. "But it's just another reason for our team to come even closer. Last year we faced a lot of adversity with a lot of stuff going on, and it brought our team closer. And then Anthony went down with an injury last year, and it brought our team closer. For this to happen, it brings our team closer, knowing that we are all we've got and we're always going to have each others backs."

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl got emotional after the game in an interview with Erdahl about the injury. Based off Okeke's reaction, the fear was that the injury would likely end his spectacular season.

"Chuma was the best player on the floor," said Pearl, fighting back tears. "He's hurt. He's hurt. We're gonna rally. I'll go hug on him."

Okeke averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers on the season. He is ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect in the CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board for the 2019 NBA Draft.