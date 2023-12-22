Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 4-6, Auburn 8-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Auburn Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Neville Arena. Alabama State is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Alabama State and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 79-59 loss at the hands of the Trojans on Tuesday. Alabama State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-18.

Meanwhile, Auburn had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They took down the Trojans 91-75.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Auburn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dylan Cardwell, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cardwell has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Aden Holloway, who scored 15 points along with six assists.

The Hornets' defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.