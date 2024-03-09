Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Georgia 16-14, Auburn 23-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on March 9th at Neville Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Auburn can now show off 13 landslide victories after their most recent contest on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Tigers on the road to the tune of 101-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for Auburn.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Auburn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Johni Broome, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rebels on Tuesday and snuck past 69-66. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Georgia has posted since January 24th.

Georgia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Russel Tchewa out in front who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Tchewa didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against Texas A&M on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which somehow isn't as good as their 23-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 16-14.

Everything went Auburn's way against Georgia in their previous matchup last Saturday as Auburn made off with a 97-76 victory. Will Auburn repeat their success, or does Georgia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.