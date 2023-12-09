Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Indiana 7-1, Auburn 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Auburn might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Sunday.

Auburn unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Auburn didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Johni Broome put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Less helpful for Auburn was Aden Holloway's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Auburn were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as App. State only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Indiana entered their tilt with Michigan with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Hoosiers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wolverines on Tuesday and snuck past 78-75.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.