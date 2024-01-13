Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: LSU 10-5, Auburn 13-2

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Neville Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Auburn comes in on eight and LSU on four.

After a 83-78 finish the last time they played, Auburn and Texas A&M decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Tigers walked away with a 66-55 victory over the Aggies on Tuesday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Auburn did.

Jaylin Williams was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. K.D. Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Commodores 77-69 on Tuesday.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Cook, who scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Wright, who scored 15 points.

The Tigers' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.09 points. As for the Tigers, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Auburn is a big 13.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 6 out of their last 9 games against LSU.