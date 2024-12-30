Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Monmouth 2-10, Auburn 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Hawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Auburn Tigers at 6:30 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Monmouth is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Fairfield by a score of 88-74 last Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Monmouth to victory, but perhaps none more so than Abdi Bashir Jr., who scored 27 points. Bashir Jr.'s afternoon made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jack Collins, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, Auburn came tearing into last Saturday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 41 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took down the Boilermakers 87-69.

Among those leading the charge was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Georgia State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. Chad Baker-Mazara was another key player, posting eight points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Auburn was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Purdue only racked up 13.

Monmouth's victory was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-10. As for Auburn, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Auburn, as the team is favored by a full 35.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

