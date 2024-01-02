Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Penn 8-6, Auburn 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Auburn. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Penn Quakers at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Neville Arena. Auburn knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Penn likes a good challenge.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 20 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Mocs 101-66 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Auburn has managed all season.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Johni Broome, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks, and Jaylin Williams, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. Broome continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dylan Cardwell, who scored seven points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Penn found out the hard way on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 81-42 bruising that the Cougars dished out on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Penn has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Penn struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Tigers' victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.89 points. As for the Quakers, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Auburn and Penn are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Auburn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.6 points per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Auburn is a big 21-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

