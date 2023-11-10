Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-0, Auburn 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Auburn Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Neville Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

SE Louisiana took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put the hurt on the Statesmen with a sharp 90-71 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-25.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Auburn on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 88-82 to the Bears.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aden Holloway was another key contributor, earning 19 points along with 6 assists.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Tigers' win pushed their record up to 0-1, while the Lions' defeat dropped theirs down to 1-0.