Who's Playing
South Carolina Gamecocks @ Auburn Tigers
Current Records: South Carolina 21-3, Auburn 19-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
What to Know
Auburn is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Gamecocks are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena.
The point spread may have favored Auburn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 81-65 fall against the Gators.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Carolina proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Commodores with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.
Collin Murray-Boyles was nothing short of spectacular: he scored 31 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. B.J. Mack was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds.
The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 19-5. As for the Gamecocks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-3 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Going forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
Odds
Auburn is a big 11.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 137.5 points.
Series History
Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Auburn 81 vs. South Carolina 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Auburn 82 vs. South Carolina 71
- Jan 04, 2022 - Auburn 81 vs. South Carolina 66
- Jan 23, 2021 - Auburn 109 vs. South Carolina 86
- Jan 22, 2020 - Auburn 80 vs. South Carolina 67
- Mar 15, 2019 - Auburn 73 vs. South Carolina 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - South Carolina 80 vs. Auburn 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - Auburn 79 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Carolina 84 vs. Auburn 75
- Jan 24, 2017 - South Carolina 98 vs. Auburn 69