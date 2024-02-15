Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Auburn looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead South Carolina 47-28.

Auburn already has ten blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: South Carolina 21-3, Auburn 19-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

Auburn is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Gamecocks are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena.

The point spread may have favored Auburn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 81-65 fall against the Gators.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Carolina proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Commodores with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

Collin Murray-Boyles was nothing short of spectacular: he scored 31 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. B.J. Mack was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 19-5. As for the Gamecocks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Auburn is a big 11.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.